Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture agreement between the then Government of Pakistan and M/S Siemens AG, West Germany. After the independence, Telephone Industries Corporation has been incorporated as a limited company with its present name Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd. under the Companies Act, 1913, and under a fresh agreement with the other part of the joint venture M/S Siemens AG, West Germany in the year 1973.

Vision:

To reduce the import dependency in Telecommunication sector by replication of diversified work and to make TSS as an Electronic zone by producing different types of Telecom and all electronic items.

Mission:

To adopt diversified production process.

TSS acts as a auxiliary institution for Digitization of Bangladesh.

To start different products appropriate Technology would be adopt for sustainable Environment.

To create new employment opportunities.

The highest utilization of existing experience to build up independent Research & Development unit.

Replication method would be adopted by using the present infrastructure and Technical Knowledge.

Share this:

Tweet

