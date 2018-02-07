Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture agreement between the then Government of Pakistan and M/S Siemens AG, West Germany. After the independence, Telephone Industries Corporation has been incorporated as a limited company with its present name Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd. under the Companies Act, 1913, and under a fresh agreement with the other part of the joint venture M/S Siemens AG, West Germany in the year 1973.

