Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture agreement between the then Government of Pakistan and M/S Siemens AG, West Germany. After the independence, Telephone Industries Corporation has been incorporated as a limited company with its present name Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd. under the Companies Act, 1913, and under a fresh agreement with the other part of the joint venture M/S Siemens AG, West Germany in the year 1973.

Website http://www.tss.com.bd
AddressTongi-1710, Gazipur, Bangladesh
Phone(+88-02) 9814747, 9812755
Fax(+88-02) 9812700
