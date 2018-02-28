You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >> Survey of Bangladesh
Survey of Bangladesh
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Survey of Bangladesh is the national mapping organization of Bangladesh. The department started its journey as “Bengal Survey” in 1767 in undivided India and conducted surveying and mapping activities until 1947. After the partition of the sub continent on 14th August 1947, `Survey of Pakistan’ was created and established its Deputy Surveyor General (DSG) office at Dhaka. This DSG’s office was transformed into `Survey of Bangladesh’ when Bangladesh immerged as an independent state in 1971. Since then this organization has been continuing its activities with limited manpower and age old equipments. With the passage of time SOB has acquired remarkable progress in surveying and mapping activities.
-
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha -
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture a
-
Administrator of Waqfs Bangladesh -
Waqf means the permanent dedication by a person professing Islam of any movable or immovable property recognized by Muslim Law as religious, or charitable purpuse, and include
-
Water Resources Planning Organization -
Water resources planning in Bangladesh dates back to 1964 when a 20 year Master Plan was prepared by the then EPWAPDA (Now BWDB). Several important studies were undertaken aft
-
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd. -
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture agreeme
-
National e-Government Procurement -
National e-Government Procurement portal of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is developed, owned, being operated and maintained by the Central Procu
-
Khulna Development Authority -
Keeping in mind the problem as mentioned in the introduction, Khulna Development Authority (KDA) was created as semi-autonomous body on 21 January 1961 by the then East Pakist
-
Directorate of Technical Education -
Directorate of Technical Education under the Department of Technical Education and Madrasah Education Division of Ministry of Education, Bangladesh. It was established in 1960
-
Institute of Water Modelling -
Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) provides world–class services in the field of Water Modelling, Computational Hydraulics & Allied Sciences for improved integrated Wate
-
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation -
Established in 1964 as East Pakistan Fisheries Development Corporation through an ordinance and later on repealed and replaced by an Act of 1973, Bangladesh Fisheries Developm
-
Export Promotion Bureau -
The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is a Bangladesh government agency located within the Ministry of Commerce. It is responsible for developing the nation’s export industr
-
Bangladesh Railway -
Bangladesh Railway, a principle transportation agency of the country, is a Government owned and Government –managed organization. It covers a length of 2,877.10 route kilome
Leave a Reply