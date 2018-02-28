Survey of Bangladesh is the national mapping organization of Bangladesh. The department started its journey as “Bengal Survey” in 1767 in undivided India and conducted surveying and mapping activities until 1947. After the partition of the sub continent on 14th August 1947, `Survey of Pakistan’ was created and established its Deputy Surveyor General (DSG) office at Dhaka. This DSG’s office was transformed into `Survey of Bangladesh’ when Bangladesh immerged as an independent state in 1971. Since then this organization has been continuing its activities with limited manpower and age old equipments. With the passage of time SOB has acquired remarkable progress in surveying and mapping activities.

