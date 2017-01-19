You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Solicitor’s Office

Solicitor’s Office

Litigation management of all suits and cases in which the government/public or private parties are involved, is one of the major functions of the Ministry. For that matter, there is a Solicitor’s Office under the Law and Justice Division. Solicitor’s Office takes care of and monitors litigations by or against of the government in different courts of the country including the Supreme Court. This Office is also responsible for appointment and discipline of all Government Pleaders and Public Prosecutors. Appointment of the Attorney General and other Attorneys in the Supreme Court are also processed by this Office. Payment of salaries and fees of the government law officers and disbursement of all other expenses connected with litigation management are made by the Solicitor’s Office.

Website http://www.lawjusticediv.gov.bd/static/solicitor_office.php
AddressAttorney General & Solicitor Building, Bangladesh Supreme Court, Dhaka
