Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI)

SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s, PSO’s of HQ based Sections and Regions and Assistant Director (Admin.) for smooth functioning of the institute. The institute has four Divisions, 9 sections including Administration, Cartography, Data Processing & Statistical Section and Publication and Record Section, 6 Regional Offices, 15 Regional Laboratories, 21 District Offices and 2 research centers. Besides these 10 Mobile Soil Testing Laboratories (MSTL) is also providing on farm soil testing facilities including balanced fertilizer recommendations to the farmers.

