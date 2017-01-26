Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI)

SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s, PSO’s of HQ based Sections and Regions and Assistant Director (Admin.) for smooth functioning of the institute. The institute has four Divisions, 9 sections including Administration, Cartography, Data Processing & Statistical Section and Publication and Record Section, 6 Regional Offices, 15 Regional Laboratories, 21 District Offices and 2 research centers. Besides these 10 Mobile Soil Testing Laboratories (MSTL) is also providing on farm soil testing facilities including balanced fertilizer recommendations to the farmers.
Department of Printing and Publications -
The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
Department of Youth Development -
As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man
The Joint Rivers Commission -
The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia t
Rangamati Hill District Council -
With the objective of ensuring the overall socio-economic development of the less developed people of this district, Rangamati Hill District Council (the then Rangamati Local
Leave a Reply