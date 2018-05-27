Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogra was established on 19 June 1974 as a specialized national institution engaged in rur

al development related training, research and action research. It also provides advisory services and offers post graduate diploma. Since last four decades RDA has gained a strong reputation in rural development field and has provided an active link betwee

n its academic ventures and the application of research findings at a practical field. This has been viewed by the concerned experts and policy makers and reflected by achieving several national and international recognitions.



The Board of Governors (BoG) is the apex policy body of RDA represented from the policy makers, high-level administrators, academicians and development professionals of the country. The BoG determines policies, approves annual overall activities and endorses functional agenda of RDA.

