River Research Institute
River Research Institute is a national organization working as a statutory public authority under the Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The Director General is the chief executive of this Institute and responsible for implementation of the decision approved by the BoG. It consists of three directorates namely, Hydraulic Research, Geotechnical Research, and Administration & Finance.
RRI has been established in view of devising plans and actions to develop water resources in a sustainable manner to meet the development needs of Bangladesh. Since its establishment RRI has been conducting multi-disciplinary and problem oriented tests, studies and researches in the field of River Hydraulics, Hydraulics of Structure and Irrigation, Coastal Hydraulics, Soil Mechanics, Material Testing & Quality Control, Sediment Technology, Hydro-chemistry & Geo-chemistry and Instrumentation. The results of such tests and researches are playing a very vital role in providing information and recommendations regarding different water resources development plans and interventions.
