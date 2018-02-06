You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  National e-Government Procurement

National e-Government Procurement

National e-Government Procurement portal of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is developed, owned, being operated and maintained by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), IME Division of Ministry of Planning. The e-GP system provides an on-line platform to carry out the all procurement activities by the Public Agencies – Procuring Agencies (PAs) and Procuring Entities (PEs).

The e-GP system is a single web portal from where and through which PAs and PEs will be able to perform their procurement related activities using a dedicated secured web based dashboard. It is hosted in the e-GP Data Center at CPTU. The web portal is accessible by the PAs and PEs through internet for their use.

The e-GP System has been implemented in two phases:

e-Tendering System: Covering complete eTendering processes such as centralized user registration, preparation of Annual Procurement Plan (APP), preparation of Bid\Tender document, preparation of Bids/Tenders, invitation of Tenders, sale of Tender Documents (eTD), conducting online pre-bid meeting, collection of bid\Tender security, on-line Bid\Tender submission, Bid opening & evaluation, negotiations (where applicable), and contract awards.
e-Contract Management System (e-CMS): Covering complete eContract Management processes, such as preparation of work plan and its submission, defining milestone, tracking and monitoring progress, generating reports, performing quality checks, generating running bills, vendor rating and generating completion certificate.

National e-Government Procurement
Website https://www.eprocure.gov.bd
AddressCPTU, IMED, Ministry of Planning, CPTU BHABAN, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.
Phone+ 880-2-9144252
Fax+ 88-02-9180968
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
