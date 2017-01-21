You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Local Government Engineering Department

Local Government Engineering Department

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is one of the largest public sector organizations in Bangladesh entrusted for planning and implementation of local level rural urban and small scale water resources infrastructure development programs. LGED works closely with the local stakeholders to ensure people’s participation and bottom–up planning in all stages of project implementation cycle. The broad objectives of LGED’s development activities are to improve the socio-economic condition of the country through supply of infrastructures at local level and capacity building of the stakeholders. LGED promotes labour-based technology to create employment opportunity at local level and uses local materials in construction and maintenance to optimize the project implementation cost with preserving the desired quality. LGED works in a wide range of diversified programs like construction of roads, bridges/ culverts and markets to social mobilization, empowerment and environmental protection.

Website http://www.lged.gov.bd
AddressLevel-5, LGED Bhaban; Agargaon, Shere Bangla Nagar Dhaka -1207.
Phone+88-02-811 4804, +88-02-815 2010
Fax+880-2-811 6390
