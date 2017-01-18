Based on the potentialities and opportunities, the Ministry of Textiles & Jute established a Centre for promoting diversification of jute, with the proposal and resolution under taken in an International Forum for diversification of jute uses, organized in collaboration with the then IJO, UNDP, European Union and FBCCI. Consequently Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) was established in 2002 for five years. Now JDPC Project is carrying out phase III which has been started in January 01, 2013.

Website Address 145, Monipuripara, Tejgaon, Dhaka-1215, Bangladesh Fax +88 (02) 9121523 Category Government >> Agencies and Departments Related Tags Last Updated: