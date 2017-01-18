Based on the potentialities and opportunities, the Ministry of Textiles & Jute established a Centre for promoting diversification of jute, with the proposal and resolution under taken in an International Forum for diversification of jute uses, organized in collaboration with the then IJO, UNDP, European Union and FBCCI. Consequently Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) was established in 2002 for five years. Now JDPC Project is carrying out phase III which has been started in January 01, 2013.
Law Commission – Bangladesh -
In the Indian sub-continent the first Law Commission was established in 1834 under the Chairmanship of Lord Macaulay under the Charter Act of 1833. Thereafter the second, thir
Office of the Attorney General -
Attorney-General for Bangladesh is appointed by the President under article 64(1) of the Constitution, who is qualified to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. Additi
Leave a Reply