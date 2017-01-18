You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Jute Diversification Promotion Centre

Jute Diversification Promotion Centre

Based on the potentialities and opportunities, the Ministry of Textiles & Jute established a Centre for promoting diversification of jute, with the proposal and resolution under taken in an International Forum for diversification of jute uses, organized in collaboration with the then IJO, UNDP, European Union and FBCCI. Consequently Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) was established in 2002 for five years. Now JDPC Project is carrying out phase III which has been started in January 01, 2013.

Website http://www.jdpc.gov.bd
Address145, Monipuripara, Tejgaon, Dhaka-1215, Bangladesh
Fax+88 (02) 9121523
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
