Health Economics Unit was established in 1994 as a project under the Fourth Population and Health Project (FPHP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with support from the then Overseas Development Administration (ODA) of United Kingdom. The project initiated building capacity in health economics across the health sector and a critical number of personnel were trained overseas. The project successfully produced the 1st National Health Accounts in 1997. In addition a number of research studies in the area of costing; expenditure; financial tracking and resource allocation. The Institute of Health Economics was setup in The University of Dhaka to complement the strengthening of health economics capacity in the country.
Local Government Engineering Department -
Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is one of the largest public sector organizations in Bangladesh entrusted for planning and implementation of local level rural u
Department of Architecture -
The Department of Architecture is the only Government organization to impart architectural services under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and responsible for designin
Special Security Force (SSF) -
Ex President Hussain Muhammad Ershad initiated the idea of forming a force solely responsible for the physical protection of the VIPs. Accordingly Presidential Security Force
Directorate General of Health Services -
The DGHS was established as directorate in 1958 during the Pakistan era. In 1980, it has been upgraded to directorate general. The head of DGHS is Director General. He is assi
Solicitor’s Office -
Litigation management of all suits and cases in which the government/public or private parties are involved, is one of the major functions of the Ministry. For that matter, th
Leave a Reply