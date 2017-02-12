The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is a Bangladesh government agency located within the Ministry of Commerce. It is responsible for developing the nation’s export industry.
* Establishment
Initial proclamations were made on August 20 and November 8, 1975. The Export Promotion Bureau Ordinance was enacted in 1977 and consequently EPB was established.
|Website
|Address
|1, Kawran Bazar (2nd, 4th Floor & 9th Floor), Dhaka-1215, Bangladesh
|Category
|Government >> Agencies and Departments
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
