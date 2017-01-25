Department of Fisheries

Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the independence of Bangladesh in 1971 the Central Fisheries Department of the then Pakistan was merged with the DoF of Bangladesh in April 1975. Later on in 1984 Central Marine Fisheries Dept. was merged with the DoF as a Marine Fisheries wing.

Website Address 13, Shohid Captain Moonsur Ali Sharani, Matshya Bhaban, Ramna, Dhaka-1000 Phone 02-9562861 Fax 02-9568393 Category Government >> Agencies and Departments Related Tags Last Updated: