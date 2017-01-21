The Department of Architecture is the only Government organization to impart architectural services under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and responsible for designing all Government buildings and also for public housing schemes across the country. The Department not only prepares architectural designs and layout plans for public building and housing projects but also advises the Government on policy matters relating to human settlement and land use planning. It also offers advice / recommendation/assistance with respect to master plans, architectural plans, environmental conservation work, general architectural services etc. related to different projects as per requirements of different Ministries, Departments, Directorates, and Corporations etc.

