Chittagong Port Authority

The Chittagong Port is the principal seaport of Bangladesh handling about 92% of import-export trade of the country. As such its importance in the national economy is paramount. Its objective focuses mainly on providing necessary services and facilities to the port users efficiently and effectively at competitive price. Chittagong port has been able to show a marked improvement in handling containers and optimizing the utilization of berths and yards making it easier for the country to become an economic gateway to South Asia, thanks to its computerized management system.



