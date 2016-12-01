You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET)

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET)

   Updated by


Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) was established in the year 1976 by the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as an attached department of the then Ministry of Manpower Development and Social Welfare with specific purpose of meeting the manpower requirement of the country and for export of manpower as well. BMET is engaged for over all planning and implementation of the strategies for proper utilization of manpower of the country.

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET)
Website http://www.bmet.gov.bd/BMET/index
Address89/2 Kakrail, Dhaka 1000
Phone+880-2-9357972, 9349925
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 302 Users

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Agencies and Departments Related Listings

  • Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation - Established in 1964 as East Pakistan Fisheries Development Corporation through an ordinance and later on repealed and replaced by an Act of 1973, Bangladesh Fisheries Developm
  • Export Promotion Bureau - The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is a Bangladesh government agency located within the Ministry of Commerce. It is responsible for developing the nation’s export industr
  • Bangladesh Railway - Bangladesh Railway, a principle transportation agency of the country, is a Government owned and Government –managed organization. It covers a length of 2,877.10 route kilome