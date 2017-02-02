Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) is a Core Telecommunications service provider and International Submarine Cable Operator of Bangladesh. It is also an IIG (International Internet Gateway). The service provided by BSCCL represents the Long-haul communication between Bangladesh and the rest of the world. The Company emerged in July 2008 as a public limited company under the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Posts and Telecommunications Division), Government of Bangladesh. BSCCL is a party in both SMW-4 and SMW-5 Consortiums provide more capacity and redundancy in Submarine Cables for Bangladesh. BSCCL-IIG is helping the people of the Country to get broadband Internet with cheaper rate and better quality of service. BSCCL is one of the growing companies in the Telecom sector of Bangladesh. It is a leading company for implementation of National ILDTS & ICT policies to develop modern tele-network and high speed Broadband Internet in Bangladesh. The submarine cable network is expected to be the main telecommunications infrastructure for “Digital Bangladesh” by the year 2021 and BSCCL is certainly going to play a major role. By providing high capacity fiber optic submarine cable bandwidth and state of the art Internet Transit facilities, BSCCL is effectively connecting the people to the “Information Super Highway”.

