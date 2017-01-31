Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI)
Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), the only National Standards body of Bangladesh, is playing an important role in developing and Promoting industrial Standardization. Keeping in view that Standardization, metrology, testing and quality control in the industrial spheres are the basic pre-requisite of the infrastructure necessary for sound economic development of the country, the Government of Bangladesh has established the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) with the merger of Bangladesh Standards Institution and the Central Testing Laboratories in 1985 through promulgating “The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution Ordinance, 1985(Ordinance XXXVII of 1985)”.
