Bangladesh Shipping Corporation

Vision : As a National flag carrier be the leading shipping company in the region.
Mission : To provide safe and efficient shipping services on international routes and carry out all forms of activities connected with or ancillary to shipping, Thereby contibuting to the national development.
|BSC Bhaban, Saltgola Road, P.O.Box No.641 Chittagong-4100, Bangladesh.
|0088-031-2521162-8 (PABX)
|0088-031-710506, 0088-031-722380
|Government >> Agencies and Departments
