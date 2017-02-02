You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bangladesh Shipping Corporation

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation

   Updated by


Bangladesh Shipping Corporation
Vision : As a National flag carrier be the leading shipping company in the region.

Mission : To provide safe and efficient shipping services on international routes and carry out all forms of activities connected with or ancillary to shipping, Thereby contibuting to the national development.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://bsc.portal.gov.bd
AddressBSC Bhaban, Saltgola Road, P.O.Box No.641 Chittagong-4100, Bangladesh.
Phone0088-031-2521162-8 (PABX)
Fax0088-031-710506, 0088-031-722380
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
Related Tags
Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Agencies and Departments Related Listings

  • Bangladesh Road Transport Authority - Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) was Established under section 2A of Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1983, (Amendment-1987) Vide SRO No-303/Law/87/MVRT/1E-7/84(part), Dated
  • Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited - Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) is a Core Telecommunications service provider and International Submarine Cable Operator of Bangladesh. It is also an IIG (I