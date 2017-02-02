Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) was Established under section 2A of Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1983, (Amendment-1987) Vide SRO No-303/Law/87/MVRT/1E-7/84(part), Dated 20/12/87 and has been functioning since January 1988.

BRTA is a regulatory body to control manage and ensure discipline in the road transport sector and road safety related areas in Bangladesh. It is an authority under the Ministry of Communication for carrying out the purposes mentioned in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1983. The Chairman is the chief executive of the authority. He exercises such power and performs such function as prescribed by rules and assigned by the government from time to time.