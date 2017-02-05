Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), the apex training institute in the Public Sector, emerged as an autonomous organisation in 1984 under the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre Ordinance 1984 by amalgamating following training institutions:
Bangladesh Administrative Staff College (BASC);
National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA);
Civil Officers’ Training Academy (COTA); and
Staff Training Institute (STI).
|BPATC, Savar, Dhaka-1343
|Government >> Agencies and Departments
