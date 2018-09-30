Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) is the central postal communication service in Bangladesh under the Ministry of Posts and Tele communication. Currently, there are over 9,400 post offices in Bangladesh. The key services of Bangladesh Post Office are Mail Services (Domestic and International), Express Services (EMS, GEP&EPP), E-Services (e-Post, e-Shopping, Foreign Money Order, e-Pay), Financial Services (Life Insurance, Saving Certificate, Saving Bank, Electronic Money Transfer etc.) and so on.

Bangladesh Post Office has issued several types of stamps on the basis of national and international events, heritage and culture. The Stamps are mainly two types; Commemorative and Definitive. Each of two types has three subcategories. The three types of Commemorative stamps are Personality, Historical, and Cultural. Moreover, the types of Definitive stamps are also Personality, Historical, and Cultural. After the independence of Bangladesh, the first commemorative stamp was issued on 21 February 1972 in remembrance of Great Language Movement of 1952 depicting “Shaheed Minar”.

In maintaining the modern communication, Bangladesh Post Office launched Electronic Money Transfer Service (EMTS) service on 26 March 2010. The e-post also known as Electronic Mail Service was introduced on 16 Aug 2000. The e-Post service allows people to send and receive messages or scanned images through e-mail from selected Post offices in the country. In addition to these, to make comfort in cash delivery to the postal cash card holders, BPO has been connected with ATM network, which use Q-cash network, with a few banks. Furthermore, the clients also get opportunity to make payment at point of sales (PoS) over eight thousand shops of different malls in the country.

Share this:

Tweet

