Bangladesh National Scientific and Technical Documentation Centre
Bangladesh National Scientific and Technical Documentation Centre is the national apex body in the field of ICT based scientific & technological information and documentation services of the country. This organization provides up-to-date information to the scientists, researchers, technologists, industrialists, planners, policy-makers and relevant people for socio-economic development of the country. It has acquired the status of autonomous body by the BANSDOC Act’ 2010.
