Bangladesh Industrial and Technical Assistance Center

Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre other-wise known as BITAC is the successor to Pakistan Industrial Technical Centre (PITAC). It was renamed BITAC after the independence of Bangladesh. BITAC was established in 1962 by merging two other productivity oriented public sector organizations namely IRDC & PIPS. With the establishment of BITAC practice oriented activities for productivity Promotion and improvement of Productivity were created through its laboratory and workshops support. The main objective of BITAC is therefore, promotion of the national economy through development of product, process and skilled manpower. BITAC has Five Centres in Bangladesh at Dhaka, Chittagong, Chandpur, Khulna and Bogra.

Website http://www.bitac.gov.bd/
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
