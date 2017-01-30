You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation

House Building Finance Corporation was established in 1952 to provide financial assistance in housing sector. After independence, the corporation was reconstituted as House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) by the President’s Order no 7 of 1973.

Website http://www.bhbfc.gov.bd
Address22, Purana Paltan, Dhaka -1000
Phone9560574
Fax88-02-9561324
