Established in 1964 as East Pakistan Fisheries Development Corporation through an ordinance and later on repealed and replaced by an Act of 1973, Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) is a public sector organisation under the Ministry of Fisheries & Livestock of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. Since then the corporation remained fully dedicated to the development of fisheries in Bangladesh specially in the field of marine fisheries.

24-25, Dilkusha Commercial Area, Motijheel, Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh. Phone 7162001, 9553975, 9564007, 9552689 Fax 880-2-9563990