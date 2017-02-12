Established in 1964 as East Pakistan Fisheries Development Corporation through an ordinance and later on repealed and replaced by an Act of 1973, Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) is a public sector organisation under the Ministry of Fisheries & Livestock of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. Since then the corporation remained fully dedicated to the development of fisheries in Bangladesh specially in the field of marine fisheries.
|Website
|Address
|24-25, Dilkusha Commercial Area, Motijheel, Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh.
|Phone
|7162001, 9553975, 9564007, 9552689
|Fax
|880-2-9563990
|Category
|Government >> Agencies and Departments
