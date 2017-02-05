You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

In order to stimulate rapid economic growth of the country, particularly through industrialization, the government has adopted an ‘Open Door Policy’ to attract foreign investment to Bangladesh. The BEPZA is the official organ of the government to promote, attract and facilitate foreign investment in the EPZs. Besides, BEPZA as the competent Authority performs inspection & supervision of the compliances of the enterprises related to social & environmental issues, safety & security at work place in order to maintain harmonious labour-management & industrial relations in EPZs. The primary objective of an EPZ is to provide special areas where potential investors would find a congenial investment climate free from cumbersome procedures.

Website http://www.epzbangladesh.org.bd
AddressBEPZA COMPLEX, HOUSE: 19/D, ROAD: 6, DHANMONDI R/A, DHAKA, BANGLADESH
Phone+880 2 9670530, 9675489, 9675410, 9672969, 9613461,9614332
Fax+880 2 9661849, 9673020, 9668472
