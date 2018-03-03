The Sylhet Agricultural University was officially inaugurated on 02 November, 2006 following the issuance of an official recognition and notification by the Bangladeshi Government having fulfilled all the requirements of a university status. It was established to be referred to and known as the Sylhet Agricultural University by the Sylhet Agricultural University Act 2006 which was passed in the National Parliament on 03 October 2006. The university’s Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science came into being through the upgrading of the Sylhet Government Veterinary College (SGVC) as part of the new university.



Central to the University objective is the improvement of the quality and standard of higher agricultural education and to produce first rate competent applied agriculturists to meet the need of agricultural development of the country. To achieve this objective, over 90 percent of the recurring budget and the university development fund come from the Government subventions through University Grants Commission (UGC).

Share this:

Tweet

