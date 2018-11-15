You are here: Home >> Education >> University >> Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology
Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) is the prestigious public Engineering University & center of excellence offers high quality education and research in the field of engineering and technology. RUET is well balanced urban and natural environment and convenience. Rapid globalization, industrialization, presence of problems, depletion of natural resources, environmental damage, world financial insecurity, poverty, etc are the global challenge for human being as a whole. Handling such global issues require wide range of quality people share their knowledge to cooperate and take action. RUET is the center of excellence to cultivate such talented individuals who take the lead of such issues sharing their technical knowledge and experience is the most important duty of this university. RUET not only serve for the expectation of public but also contribute to human society as a whole.
-
Bangladesh University of Textiles -
Bangladesh University of Textiles started its journey on 22nd December 2010 upgrading of the College of Textile Technology with a view to create new opportunities for higher s
-
Rangamati Science and Technology University -
Rangamati Science and Technology University, first public university in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) started on November 9, 2015. Initially Computer Science and Engineering d
-
University of Dhaka -
The University of Dhaka started its activities with 3 Faculties,12 Departments, 60 teachers, 877 students and 3 dormitories (Halls of Residence) for the students. At present t
-
Bangladesh Agricultural University -
Bangladesh Agricultural University is the premier seat of higher agricultural education and research in the country. Its scholastic activities cover all the domains of agricul
-
University of Barisal -
The University of Barisal is a public University and will run like a autonomous University as else in Bangladesh. The University administration will now be run mainly by two b
-
Sylhet Agricultural University -
The Sylhet Agricultural University was officially inaugurated on 02 November, 2006 following the issuance of an official recognition and notification by the Bangladeshi Govern
-
University of Rajshahi -
University of Rajshahi is one of the largest Universities in the country and the largest with the highest seat of learning in the northern region of Bangladesh. After its foun
-
Bangladesh Open University -
After Independence, Bangladesh faced the challenge of meeting the educational needs of mass people. To meet this challenge the necessity for a new mode of education was widely
-
Islamic Arabic University -
2013 at the end of a long wait, the education minister of the Islamic Arabic University Act by the Parliament in the form of Bill 2013 is raised. Hence 5 September 2013 AD. Pr
-
Begum Rokeya University -
Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur named after a legendary woman scholar Begum Rokeya who pioneered and promoted female education in Indo-Pak-Bangla subcontinent, is located in
-
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University -
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) is located in the heart of the capital city, Dhaka with an excellent public transportation facilities to reach SAU campus. Official
-
Bangladesh University of Professionals -
Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was established on 05 June 2008. It is a public university both for the civil and military professionals. The university has five
Leave a Reply