Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) is the prestigious public Engineering University & center of excellence offers high quality education and research in the field of engineering and technology. RUET is well balanced urban and natural environment and convenience. Rapid globalization, industrialization, presence of problems, depletion of natural resources, environmental damage, world financial insecurity, poverty, etc are the global challenge for human being as a whole. Handling such global issues require wide range of quality people share their knowledge to cooperate and take action. RUET is the center of excellence to cultivate such talented individuals who take the lead of such issues sharing their technical knowledge and experience is the most important duty of this university. RUET not only serve for the expectation of public but also contribute to human society as a whole.

