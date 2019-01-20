KUET was founded in 1967 as “Khulna Engineering College”, It was upgraded and renamed as “Khulna University of Engineering and Technology KUET” in 2003. It offers undergraduate and post graduate degree programms in Engineering. It is a well known public university in Bangladesh provides quality higher education and research in engineering and technology. At present there are more than 3,000 students studying in this university.

