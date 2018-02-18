2013 at the end of a long wait, the education minister of the Islamic Arabic University Act by the Parliament in the form of Bill 2013 is raised. Hence 5 September 2013 AD. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the National Assembly passed the bill. Thus was established the Islamic Arabic University. Through the establishment of the university students of the madrassa teacher, scholar, saint-masayikha and meet the demands of the people is long.

