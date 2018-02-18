You are here: Home >> Education >> University >> Islamic Arabic University
Islamic Arabic University
Updated by Bangladeshdir
2013 at the end of a long wait, the education minister of the Islamic Arabic University Act by the Parliament in the form of Bill 2013 is raised. Hence 5 September 2013 AD. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the National Assembly passed the bill. Thus was established the Islamic Arabic University. Through the establishment of the university students of the madrassa teacher, scholar, saint-masayikha and meet the demands of the people is long.
-
Begum Rokeya University -
Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur named after a legendary woman scholar Begum Rokeya who pioneered and promoted female education in Indo-Pak-Bangla subcontinent, is located in
-
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University -
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) is located in the heart of the capital city, Dhaka with an excellent public transportation facilities to reach SAU campus. Official
-
Bangladesh University of Professionals -
Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was established on 05 June 2008. It is a public university both for the civil and military professionals. The university has five
-
Noakhali Science and Technology University -
Noakhali Science and Technology University is being built at Sonapur eight kilometer south-west of Maijdee. It has a land area of 100 acres covering 93 Salla and 95 Noakhali M
-
Institute of Business Administration (IBA) -
The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka was established in 1966 in collaboration with the Indiana University, Bloomington, USA under a Ford Foundat
-
National University Bangladesh -
National University Bangladesh was established in 1992. National University affiliated colleges and educational institutions offer B.A., B.S.S, B.Sc. B.B.S. Pass / Honours, MA
-
Jahangirnagar University -
Jahangirnagar University was launched at a time when the country was going through the throes of a great political upheaval that led to the birth of our nation – Banglad
Leave a Reply