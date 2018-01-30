Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur named after a legendary woman scholar Begum Rokeya who pioneered and promoted female education in Indo-Pak-Bangla subcontinent, is located in the city of Rangpur, in the north east zone of Bangladesh. With its so-called connotations of impoverishment, deprivation and poverty, Rangpur is a culturally vibrant place – an excellent center of arts, culture and education. It prides itself on its rich heritage of numerous contributions and achievements of many scholars, poets, novelists, social and political thinkers and philanthropists. Here are a good number of age-old educational institutions and cultural organizations.



At the beginning of the university, about 18000 (eighteen thousand) students from different parts of Bangladesh contested for only 300 seats in the first admission test of this university. These three hundred students were enrolled into 6 departments under 2 faculties – Bangla, English, Economics and Business Administration under the Faculty of Arts and Social Science; and Mathematics and Computer Science and Engineering under the Faculty of Science and Engineering.

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur has a good faculty of lecturers, assistant professors, associate professors and professors who were educated and earned their degrees at home and abroad. In the process of its expansion, the University is still recruiting more teachers and officials. With the patronage of the local philanthropists, Begum Rokeya Scholarlship Foundation has been formed for the talented students. Within a very short time, Begum Rokeya University has successfully organized different events and programs – Bangla New Year, Rabindra-Nazrul Birth Anniversary, Inter-Department Debate and Football Competitions, National Mourning Day and so on.

Share this:

Tweet

