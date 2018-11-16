Bangladesh University of Textiles started its journey on 22nd December 2010 upgrading of the College of Textile Technology with a view to create new opportunities for higher studies, research and development in this sector.

Objectives of butex:

To produce quality and skilled graduates with moral ethical values to meet the demand of Textile & Jute industry of Bangladesh.

To create opportunity of higher education & research in all the branches of Textiles to meet the growing need of Textile & Apparel industry.

To promote technology development and innovation in textile, apparel& jute industry.

To be an active leader in policy making for sustainable development of textiles & apparel industry of Bangladesh.

To work with government and related stakeholders to boost up the export earnings of Bangladesh.

To be an active contributor in economic and social enhancement, and environmental protection through fostering the development of textile industry.

To provide textile testing and consultancy services to the community.

