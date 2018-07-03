Bangladesh Agricultural University is the premier seat of higher agricultural education and research in the country. Its scholastic activities cover all the domains of agricultural sciences having direct bearing on terrestrial and aquatic productivity. The University was established as the nation’s only University of its kind in session 1961-62 on the basis of recommendations made by the Commission of National Education and the Food and Agriculture Commission in 1959. The Scheme for the establishment of BAU was finalized on 8 june 1961 and its ordinance was promulgated on 18 August 1961. With the appointment of its first Vice-Chancellor, the university formally came into existance on 2 September 1961 and started functioning with the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (CVSAH) at Mymensingh as its nucleus.

