Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU), Bangladesh came out as the first ever maritime university of Bangladesh by an Act of the Parliament on 26 October 2013. The honourable President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is the Chancellor of the University. Right after the inception, the university started its journey towards excellence. MoU with a few reputed Maritime Universities of the world has already been signed for necessary supports to maintain high standard in education system in this university. The university is also planning to include Oceanographic Research Vessel for training of students and research works by the scientists to explore our sea area.

