Rajshahi Education Board

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rajshahi was founded in the year 1961. In pursuance with the Presidential proclamation of the 7th October, 1958 the Governor (of the so called East Pakistan) was pleased to make and promulgate the ordinance of 1961 vide no. XXXIII-1961.



According to the East Pakistan Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance, No. XXXIII of 1961 and its amendments No. XVI of 1962 and No. XVII of 1977, the Board is responsible for organization, regulation, supervision, control and development of Intermediate and Secondary education, holding public examinations (both S.S.C. and H.S.C. examinations) holding control on secondary and higher secondary institution and promotion of the interest of students and teachers in a healthy academic atmosphere. As an important agency of the Govt. Board’s purpose is multiple and widespread in rationalizing the vision of the Govt.’s educational policy and ensuring its implementation within its assigned jurisdiction.

