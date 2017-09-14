You are here: Home >> Education >> Private University >> Victoria University of Bangladesh
Victoria University of Bangladesh
Updated by Bangladeshdir
The foundation of Victoria University of Bangladesh is laid on Global Institute of Business and Technology (GIBT), Dhaka – the only approved educational partner center of Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) in South Asia – which started functioning in 1999. In March 2001 it signed a partnership agreement with Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. The partnership agreement was designed to jointly provide degree programs for students with facilities for studies both at GIBT and VUW leading to VUW degrees.
-
Dhaka International University -
Dhaka International University was established on 7 April, 1995. It is one of the leading, familiar and note-worthy private universities in Bangladesh. It is a non-profitable
-
East Delta University -
East Delta University is a private university located in Chittagong. It is governed by Chittagong Foundation and approved by UGC and Bangladesh Government. It offers undergrad
-
Southeast University -
Southeast University is committed to creating a knowledge-based society. In cognizance of the need and value of higher education to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh, a
-
University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh ULAB -
The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh is an institution devoted to developing young minds to their fullest potential through the free and creative pursuit of knowledge. Th
-
Prime University -
Prime University founded in 2002 is one of the leading Universities of the country. The main mission of the University is to foster national development through creation of kn
Leave a Reply