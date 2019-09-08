You are here: Home >> Education >> Private University >> University of Global Village
University of Global Village
Updated by Bangladeshdir
University of Global Village (UGV), the first private university in southern part of Bangladesh (Barisal division), was established by the University of Global Village Trust and founded by Infra Polytechnic Institute, Barisal. The government of Bangladesh and University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the establishment of UGV in 2016 under Private University Act (PUA)-2010. The honorable President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is the Chancellor of UGV.
Mr. Engr. Imran Chowdhury is the current Chairman of the University of Global Village (UGV) and University of Global Village Trust according to PUA-2010. The Board of Trustees (BOT), the highest policy making body of UGV, provides the overall policy guidelines and approves annual budget of the University, is headed by the Chairman.
-
