The vision of State University of Bangladesh (SUB) is to enhance the quality of education and to emerge as a leader in spheres of higher education and learning at home and abroad. Keeping the young generation in the global context in mind, SUB strives to ensure the quality education which is rich in values and time-befitting in content.



The mission of the University is to attain the goals of higher education and of sustainable economic growth by :

Providing a challenging academic environment and inspiring intellectual and artistic curiosity and creativity.

Strengthening SUB’s place on the global map of research and education;

Making the University responsive to ever- changing societal needs;

Creating more healthy environment for research activities;

