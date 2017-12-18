Sonargaon University – Private university of Bangladesh

Sonargaon University is approved by University Grants Commission of Bangladesh and Government of Bangladesh, which has been sponsored by Sonargaon University Trust. The Trust is registered, non-political, non-profit voluntary organization. The members of SU Trust are mostly eminent entrepreneur from academic arena, felt the need for a private university to bring quality education within the reach of students with modest economic means.

The quality of our teaching and learning is underpinned by the best staff: student ratios. Our professors teach at every level as well as are engaged in ground-breaking research. Our work is audited regularly by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and we have been supported by a strong Academic Advisory Council.

Sonargaon University (SU) is always changing and growing. More than 3000 (Three Thousand) students enrolled at SU since its commencement from 2013. We invite you to visit our website for the most up-to-date information. Better still, come and visit us. We are always delighted to meet prospective students to discuss what SU can offer you and to show you round.

We have interest in the things that matter to our students, such as, IT facilities, 12 hour library facility, and a network for students “hubs” for academic support. We are going to establish a career service center. This will offer internship and encourage students’ enterprise.

