Manarat International University is one of the leading educational institution established in 2001 with a vision to impart high quality education of international standards and a mission to develop dynamic leadership in the society with moral excellence. MIU is not a bolt from the blue; rather it came into being under the dynamic management of the Manarat Trust, which has been successfully running a first grade school and College with high reputation, fame and glory for more than twenty years.

