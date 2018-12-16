You are here: Home >> Education >> Private University >> International University of Business Agriculture and Technology
International University of Business Agriculture and Technology
International University of Business Agriculture and Technology is the first non-government university established in Bangladesh. The initial planning began in 1989 and the university was established in 1991. Degree programs started in 1992 with agreement with Assumption University of Bangkok, Thailand. IUBAT now operates as a government approved university under the Non-Government University Act of 1992.
