Dhaka International University was established on 7 April, 1995. It is one of the leading, familiar and note-worthy private universities in Bangladesh. It is a non-profitable institution having strict academic discipline. Dhaka International University (DIU) is an institution that promotes eastern culture and values, and meaningfully blends eastern and western thought and innovation. As an institution of higher learning that promotes and inculcates ethical standards, values and norms, DIU is committed to the ideals of equal opportunity, transparency, and non-discrimination. DIU strives not only to maintain high quality in both instruction and research but also to render community services through dissemination of information, organization of training programs and other activities.
East Delta University -
East Delta University is a private university located in Chittagong. It is governed by Chittagong Foundation and approved by UGC and Bangladesh Government. It offers undergrad
Southeast University -
Southeast University is committed to creating a knowledge-based society. In cognizance of the need and value of higher education to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh, a
University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh ULAB -
The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh is an institution devoted to developing young minds to their fullest potential through the free and creative pursuit of knowledge. Th
Prime University -
Prime University founded in 2002 is one of the leading Universities of the country. The main mission of the University is to foster national development through creation of kn
Asian University for Women (AUW) -
The Asian University for Women (AUW) is a leading institution of higher education based on the firm belief that education – especially higher education – provides
Leave a Reply