Brac University is one of top private universities in Bangladesh, offers undergraduate degrees: Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BSc in Microbiology, BSc in Biotechnology, BSc in Mathematics, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Social Science in Economics and Bachelor of Arts in English.

The University offers following graduate degrees: Master of Business Administration, Master of Development Studies, Master of Bank Management, Master of Science in Biotechnology, Master of Disaster Management, Master of Arts in English, Master of Science in Applied Economics, Master of Arts in Governance and Development, Master of Public Health and Master of Education.

BRAC University also offers Post Graduate Diplomas in Disaster Management, Development Studies and Certificate courses in Disaster Management, ICT and Development, Social Communication, CISCO Certified Network Associate, English Proficiency and Development, and IELTS (Preparatory).

Facilities of BRAC University:

-A full residential semester for all students at its Savar campus

-Access to BRAC facilities and programs all over Bangladesh

-Wide choice of co-curricular activities

-Hostel for female students

-Unique English Language program for all students.

Share this:

Tweet

