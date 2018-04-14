Bangladesh University of Health Sciences

Although BUHS initiated and sponsored by DAB, it had to be established under a separate nonprofit organization (Trust) as per Private University Ordinance 2010. Accordingly, the BUHS Trust was formed with the (Members by name, not ex-officios, except the Vice-Chancellor), as detailed in the enclosure.



The Board of Trustees has already nominated Prof Liaquat Ali (the Founder Director of BIHS) as the first Vice-Chancellor of the University and his appointment is now under processing of endorsement by the Honorable Chancellor of the Universities (the Honorable President of Bangladesh). Under the Board of Trustees the University will operate as per Private University Ordinance 2010.

About 10 Faculties have been planned under BIHS, but initially (up to 2013) the following Faculties will operate:

Faculty of Basic Sciences

Faculty of Public Health

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

Faculty of Health Technology & Engineering

Presently, about 13 Departments are going to start operation under BUHS and about 22 undergraduate and postgraduate programs will be started soon under this University.

