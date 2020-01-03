Bangladesh Islami University (BIU), a private university with the proper approval from the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Since its inception in 2006, the university has been working excellently and presently, it has become a modern, dynamic and innovative institution providing standard and high quality knowledge in every branch of education.
The University authority firmly aims at disseminating holistic and modern education through integrated learning and state-of-the-art training method. The authority strives to produce modern citizens and professionals equipped with self-confidence, versatility of skills and with ethical standards to meet the challenges of the contemporary legal and corporate world and to sow the seeds of economic, spiritual and cultural growth.
The mission of BIU is to impart knowledge for interweaving the two streams of education of our country-religious and modern, in the light of Islam. The Supreme reality, Allah the Almighty, who wants spiritual consciousness, has given freedom to human intellect and imagination. There are four sources of knowledge that are used to explore the basic concepts of a human being and his/her relationship with Allah and the rest of the universe.
