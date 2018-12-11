Northern Private Medical College is located in the North West part of Rangpur city. It is about 1.5 km from the main city of Rangpur and 325 km north from the Capital city Dhaka and is by the side of the inter country high way connecting India and Nepal. It is well communicated by rail, road with the capital city and other part of the country.



Northern Private Medical College and Hospital established in Rangpur district with the approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Bangladesh in the year 2000. Since its inception, this institution is extending and providing Medical Education for the students of northern districts as well as other parts of the country. It is also providing health services (both in hospital & outdoor outlets) especially for the poor and distressed patients of northern districts.

Share this:

Tweet

