You are here: Home >> Education >> Private Medical College >> Chattagram International Medical College
Chattagram International Medical College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Chattagram International Medical College (CIMC) started its journey in 2013. Its large and beautiful campus has been built in 1.5 acre of own land. It has been providing world Class MBBS degree for students from all over the world. Current students already proved their worth through their performance in their first professional examination. It has a state of the art 250 bed medical hospital, Chattagram International Medical College (CIMC) adjacent to it. CIMCH started its operations in 2007. Initially it started with 70 bed medical hospital. Over the period of time a number of treatment facilities added, modern equipments included and it has been the hospital of 250 beds. Since establishment it has been contributing to the society with its specialized treatment facilities as well as providing training and research facilities for its students and doctors.
-
Bangladesh Medical College -
Bangladesh Medical College (BMC) is one of oldest private medical colleges in Bangladesh, founded in 1986. It is operated by Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute
-
Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital -
Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital was established in January 2012 fulfilling all the guidelines and criteria set up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Gove
-
North East Medical College Sylhet -
North East Medical College Sylhet – A private medical college located at South Surma, Sylhet, North East Medical College Hospital, is approved by Bangladesh Health and F
-
Sylhet Womens Medical College and Hospital -
Sylhet Womens Medical College and Hospital is the first women’s medical college in Sylhet where the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S) program is run
-
Gazi Medical College & Hospital -
Gazi Medical College & Hospital, located at A 19-21, Mazid Sarani, Sonadanga, Khulna, established in the year 2011 and offering the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of S
-
Jahurul Islam Medical College & Hospital -
Jahurul Islam Medical College was founded in 1992 by Late Alhaz Jahurul Islam in his native land Bhagalpur of Bajitpur Thana under Kishoregonj. It is affiliated and approved b
-
Armed Forces Medical College -
The academic activities of Armed Forces Medical College commenced through induction of 56 medical cadets on 20 June 1999. The college is affiliated to University of Dhaka and
-
Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College & Hospital -
Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College & Hospital (KYAMCH) is set on a land of a total area covering 87 Acres on the bank of the river Jamuna in Enayetpur, Sirajgonj. It offers
Leave a Reply