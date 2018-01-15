Chattagram International Medical College (CIMC) started its journey in 2013. Its large and beautiful campus has been built in 1.5 acre of own land. It has been providing world Class MBBS degree for students from all over the world. Current students already proved their worth through their performance in their first professional examination. It has a state of the art 250 bed medical hospital, Chattagram International Medical College (CIMC) adjacent to it. CIMCH started its operations in 2007. Initially it started with 70 bed medical hospital. Over the period of time a number of treatment facilities added, modern equipments included and it has been the hospital of 250 beds. Since establishment it has been contributing to the society with its specialized treatment facilities as well as providing training and research facilities for its students and doctors.

