Bangladesh Medical College (BMC) is one of oldest private medical colleges in Bangladesh, founded in 1986. It is operated by Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute (BMSRI), a non profit organization.

The college starts taking application for new session 2012-2013 from students wish to study in MBBS program. The last date of application submission is 20 December 2012. The admission fees for Bangladeshi students is Taka 14,50,000 (Fourteen lacs fifty thousand).

Share this:

Tweet

