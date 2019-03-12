Rajuk Uttara Model College stands proudly on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Road (Asian Highway) close to Azampur Bus stand. It is situated in the heart of Uttara Model Town about one km. from the zooming Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport offering an impressive and eye catching view to the passerby. With an accommodation of about 4000 students in two shifts, the college is spread over four acres of land with a spacious playground lying in front of the main Academic building. The absence of a truly standard educational institution in the area had led to the establishment of a standard educational institution in line with the reputed Public Schools & Colleges/Cadet Colleges in Bangladesh. The construction of the main academic building was completed in the year 1994 and the college section was formally inaugurated in the Academic year 1994-1995.

